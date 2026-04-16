Alix Earle Seen Out and About in L.A. Amid Alex Cooper Drama

Alix Earle is keeping it moving amid her ongoing saga with Alex Cooper ... we got her out in Los Angeles on Wednesday, where she seemed completely unbothered by the controversy.

Check the pics ... the influencer wore a cute crop top and sunglasses as she took her dog Asia for a walk. At one point, she paused to give her pooch some attention before continuing on her way.

As you know ... tensions have escalated since Earle's podcast was dropped from Cooper's Unwell network in February 2025 -- and Earle had been hinting at behind-the-scenes drama.

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Then, everything hit the fan earlier this week when Cooper straight-up called Earle out in a video slamming Earle for "passive-aggressive" social media behavior and urging her to address the matter directly, saying, "What's the beef?"

Cooper said, "I know what happened and so do you, so talk ... I have nothing to hide when it comes to you and me."

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