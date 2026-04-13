Alex Cooper Blasts Alix Earle Over 'Fake Drama,' Demands She Speak Up, on Video

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Alex Cooper isn’t playing coy anymore … she’s calling out Alix Earle by name and demanding answers.

Cooper hit TikTok on Monday and made it clear she’s been seeing everything about their rumored beef -- the tags, the likes, the comments -- and she’s over what she calls “passive-aggressive” behavior, putting Earle on blast and daring her to stop the hints and say it outright.

“You’re gonna need to get specific and just say what you gotta say about me,” she said, calling out the indirect shots she believes Earle’s been taking.

Watch the video ... catch the line that really escalates things -- Cooper shut down any idea that Earle’s staying quiet about their drama for legal reasons after months of low-key tension.

“I’m really tired of waking up and seeing you using this fake drama to distract from other s*** going online for you," she said.

Yeah … that’s not just shade -- that’s a direct shot at Earle's potential motives. Cooper also hinted there’s more behind the scenes than fans realize.

“I know what happened and so do you,” she cryptically said.

For those keeping score, the two were once linked professionally through Cooper’s podcast network -- but things fizzled, and ever since, fans have been dissecting every social move for signs of bad blood.

Now, Cooper’s flipping the script … putting the pressure squarely on Earle to respond directly -- or not at all.

“Unless you actually have something to say, I’m out. This is over,” she said to end the message.