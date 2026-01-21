Alex Cooper Shuts Down Sex Talk With Michelle Obama on 'Call Her Daddy'

Play video content Call Her Daddy

Michelle Obama didn't have to dodge any of the usual kiss-and-tell on Alex Cooper's "Call Her Daddy" podcast this week ... Alex opted to take the high road over grilling the former First Lady about her sex life, much to her own reluctance.

Michelle appeared Wednesday on the super popular podcast ... and Alex kicked off the interview by telling Michelle there were 2 separate paths they could go down.

On one hand, Alex said their convo could center around sex and relationships -- a nod to the OG roots of the show -- while on the other, they could focus on serious topics from a woman's POV, considering Michelle's stature in the world. And Alex pre-emptively chose option 2 ... with Michelle agreeing, brushing off any potential sex talk, light-heartedly saying that might be "sad."

Hopefully, Michelle was just joking -- and hubby Barack wasn't listening!

But, enough about the no-sex talk ... Michelle and Alex had a robust discussion on a wide-range of themes, including planning playdates with her daughters, Malia and Sasha, when the girls were young and living in the White House between 2009 and 2017.

Alex also chatted with Michelle about how a woman can get elected president in the United States, as well as the intense scrutiny Michelle was under as First Lady.