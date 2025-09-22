Barack Obama & Michelle Obama, All Aboard Steven Spielberg’s Yacht

Barack Obama and Michelle Obama are once again putting those breakup rumors to rest ... 'cause they were spotted splashing out on Steven Spielberg’s $250 million superyacht in Italy!

Check out the pics ... the former first lady arrived in Portofino Friday -- without her hubby -- climbing aboard and greeting the famous filmmaker with a warm hug. He appeared enthused to see her show up, holding out his arms in anticipation of a friendly exchange.

She changed out of her trendy double denim outfit for a lunch with Steven and his wife, Kate Capshaw, on Saturday. Michelle seemed to enjoy their seaside rendezvous, as she was pictured grinning from ear to ear.

Play video content BACKGRID

The former prez was photographed en route to the 357-foot yacht -- named Seven Seas -- later Saturday.

After a good night's sleep, the two power couples enjoyed lunch together while still docked in Portofino.

This is the first time Barack and Michelle have been photographed together in months ... though he was on his other half's podcast in July, during which they laughed off the divorce chatter.

Their meetup with Steven and Kate came as thousands poured into the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona for Charlie's Kirk's official memorial event.

Play video content