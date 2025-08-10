Donald Trump Reportedly Moves Portrait of Barack Obama to Hidden Stairwell

The Grand Staircase Ain't Big Enough For All Our Portraits ...

Donald Trump's doing some redecorating in the White House ... reportedly moving portraits of his predecessors from plain sight into a less trafficked area of the building.

CNN -- citing anonymous sources familiar with the situation -- reports Trump moved Barack Obama's portrait from the Grand Staircase, where more than a million visitors pass by each year, to a private area for staff only.

The portrait -- showing Obama on an all-white background -- is not the first painting of 44 moved in recent months. CNN reports another was replaced by a Trump portrait depicting the aftermath of the Butler, Pennsylvania shooting back in April.

Portraits of President George W. Bush and President George H.W. Bush have also been moved, the outlet reports.

CNN's sources say the hallway where the paintings now hang is restricted to members of the First Family, Secret Service and a few White House staffers.

It's unclear why the decision was made ... though President Trump and President Obama haven't always gotten along.

In fact, in recent months, Trump has alluded to some sort of treasonous plot by Obama to overthrow the government ... though he's provided no evidence to back his claims.

According to CNN, Trump moved portraits of Bill Clinton and George H.W. Bush during his first term ... so, apparently DJT's always out with the old, in with the new.

Oh, and if you're wondering what Trump's done with Joe Biden's portrait ... it hasn't been completed yet -- though we figure that won't receive a place of honor either.