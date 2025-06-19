New Trump Assassination Attempt Video From Butler Rally Revealed

Play video content Fox Nation

Never-before-seen footage from the assassination attempt against Donald Trump at his Butler, Pennsylvania rally has just been released ... including drone overviews, close-ups of crowd reactions and the Secret Service response.

The previously unreleased videos are featured in the latest episode of Fox Nation's "Art of the Surge: The Donald Trump Comeback" ... and there's drone footage showing the roof where alleged shooter Thomas Matthew Crooks squeezed off shots at Trump.

Footage shows the chaos in the crowd after the gunshots rang out ... there are new angles from the crowd close to the stage, where panicked Trump supporters duck for cover.

Close-ups show Secret Service agents scrambling to protect Trump and get him out of harm's way ... and there's a Trump voiceover where he's talking about how close the shooter was to him -- just 130 yards away.