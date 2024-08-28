FBI Releases Pics Of Thomas Matthew Crooks' Firearm, IEDs In Trunk

The FBI just dropped new photos of Thomas Matthew Crooks' firearm and IEDs from his failed assassination attempt on Donald Trump last month.

Two homemade bombs can be seen in one pic from Crooks' car trunk ... one in a green ammo case with a wire taped on, and the other in a black case. The remote detonation receiver was set to "off" for both, according to the FBI.

Another pic shows his AR-style rifle broken down into two pieces, along with a black backpack.

The FBI said they found the backpack at the Butler, PA rally scene ... with the rifle broken down -- probably to make it easier to transport. A closer look at the pic reveals a 3-inch chunk missing from the gun’s stock -- likely from a Secret Service sniper's bullet, as 20-year-old Crooks was killed with a shot to the head on the roof.

The FBI also released a photograph of the spot where Crooks climbed onto the roof, where he later took his shots at Trump.

