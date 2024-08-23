Secret Service Puts Agents On Leave Amid Trump Assassination Attempt Probe

Several U.S. Secret Service agents are reportedly on leave amid the agency's investigation into the Donald Trump assassination attempt in Pennsylvania.

Among the agents who are no longer clocking hours ... the head of the Pittsburgh field office ... according to a report Friday, citing a source familiar with the matter.

Trump, as you know, was holding an outdoor rally July 13 in Butler, PA when Thomas Matthew Crooks scaled the roof of a nearby building and squeezed off 8 shots at the former president ... grazing Trump's ear, killing a man in the crowd and wounding 2 others.

Videos show Crooks casing the building, walking around the fairgrounds and taking up a position on the roof ... only a few hundred yards from Trump.

Crooks also flew a drone over the event, and was on law enforcement's radar ... but somehow he evaded cops and the Secret Service. In other words, this was a massive security failure.

Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle resigned in the wake of the assassination attempt amid mounting calls for her to step down ... and a Congressional investigation into what went down in Butler.

Separate from Congress, the Secret Service's internal affairs department continues to probe the would-be assassination.

