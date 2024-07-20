Donald Trump's Doctor Provides Update on Bullet Wound

Donald Trump's former physician -- who rushed to his side after the former president was wounded last week -- has just provided an update on Trump's condition.

Congressman Ronny Jackson -- who served as Physician to the President under both Trump and Barack Obama -- put out a memo Saturday detailing Trump's injury in the aftermath of last Saturday's assassination attempt.

In the memo, Jackson says he rushed to meet Trump in Bedminster, New Jersey hours after the shooting took place, and he's stayed with him since, attending to his care.

According to Dr. Jackson, the bullet caused a two-centimeter wound in the upper part of his right ear which initially caused significant bleeding ... obviously, since DJT's face was covered in it right after the bullet hit him.

Jackson says the bullet caused swelling which has since disappeared. However, he does admit there's still intermittent bleeding from the ear requiring the dressing to be in place -- nothing to worry about according to the good doc.

Congressman Jackson lauds the staff at Butler Memorial Hospital for the great work they did ... thanking them for their thoroughness after Trump was shot.

Play video content X/ @DanScavino

The congressman says he's joining Trump for his rally -- which the president boarded a plane earlier for -- in Grand Rapids before heading back to D.C. ... so, his work with the former prez is nearly done, and Trump's well on his way to recovery.

Play video content 7/13/24

Jackson says it's a miracle the former prez isn't dead ... and, watching the video once again you can see what he means. Would-be assassin Thomas Matthew Crooks just barely missed DJT's head though he did kill attendee Corey Comperatore and injure two others.