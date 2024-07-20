Dr. Fauci Plays Down Donald Trump's Injuries After Attempted Assassination

Donald Trump's former COVID czar Anthony Fauci doesn't think very much of the Republican presidential nominee's bullet wound that he suffered during his attempted assassination.

In fact, Fauci called the injury to Trump's right ear "superficial" during a televised interview Friday with CNN host Wolf Blitzer.

Check out the video ... Wolf kicked things off by asking Fauci what more the public needed to know about Trump's injuries after he was shot at his campaign rally in Pennsylvania last weekend.

Dr. Fauci said he doesn't believe there's much more left to say because the bullet grazed Trump's ear with no further damage done.

Fauci said based on the examining physician's report he thinks Trump is in the clear health-wise due to the way Donald has been galivanting around since the attack. Fauci added ... “It seems to have been a superficial wound to the ear, and that’s all."

As you may recall, Fauci was the head of the White House Coronavirus Task Force during the pandemic under Trump's first term in office. At first, the two saw eye-to-eye on how to tackle the disease.