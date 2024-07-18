Donald Trump Recounts Shooting at RNC, Says He Shouldn't Be Alive Today

Play video content Fox News

Donald Trump just accepted the GOP nomination for President at the Republican National Convention -- and he recounted the attempted assassination ... a sobering moment, indeed.

45 took the stage Thursday in Milwaukee -- where he capped a week's-worth of speeches and appearances all in anticipation of saying, yes ... I'll be your guy heading into the November election. Of course, everyone was anticipating what he would say about Saturday.

Play video content 7/13/24

Trump took a fair amount of time to reflect on the life-death situation ... and he was genuinely humbled, saying God was on his side and that he shouldn't be here today.

Play video content 7/13/24

Take a listen ... DT says he was in the middle of talking about border crossing numbers while using a chart on a monitor behind him -- when suddenly, he felt a sharp pain on his ear while also hearing a whizzing sound. Trump says he immediately knew it was a bullet.

Play video content 7/13/24 TMZ.com

He also says he believes the crowd thought he was dead -- which is why they didn't immediately flee ... noting there was sorrow in the air. As a way to reassure them he was OK, though, Trump says the only thing he could think to do was raise his fist and say "fight."

Trump went on to talk about how he feels he's going to unify the country if he's reelected ... and he also took the opportunity to condemn the criminal/civil cases against him of late.

Another highlight from the speech ... him kissing the firefighter uniform of the late Corey Comperatore -- who was killed during the rally -- right there on stage.

It probably goes without saying, but Trump's remarks were incredibly well-received among his party members -- with rounds of applause and cheers sprinkling his entire time at the mic ... in fact, he's still going right now.

By the end of his remarks ... Trump sounded optimistic and full of vigor -- and his energy was matched by the crowd just about every step of the way. Trump promised to fight like hell against President Biden ... or whatever Democrat gets trotted out to face come the fall.

Now that Trump is officially the Republican nominee -- the only question now is ... will Joe stay in the race, or will he bow out amid mounting pressure among high-ranking Dems.

Play video content Giovanni Falcone

As we reported -- JB said the only way he'd bail on his campaign is if he endures an illness and doctors tell him to ... that, or if he's convinced he doesn't have a chance to win.