Trump Shooter Thomas Matthew Crooks Hailed as 'American Hero' By RNC Protester

The would-be assassin who got killed after taking a shot at Donald Trump is being remembered as an American hero ... at least in the mind of one man outside the RNC.

Ya gotta see this wild video from Milwaukee ... where a man with a dirt bike showed up on the outskirts of the Republican National Convention with a big sign in support of Thomas Matthew Crooks -- which had a "RIP" to boot.

The guy says he's dead serious about TMC deserving hero status. He struggles to explain what Crooks did that was so heroic before finally landing on this ... "He stood up to a dictatorship."

Crooks' biggest fan here says Thomas was wrong to take a gun to a peaceful political rally and take a shot at a candidate for office ... and he bizarrely claims Crooks didn't kill anyone, even though the shooting left one man in the crowd dead.

Frankly, the guy's argument doesn't make a whole lot of sense and is all over the place ... and this feels like he's trying to get a rise out of Trump supporters and the MAGA crowd.

He was confronted by at least one person -- the dude who recorded this video -- but ya gotta imagine he's getting an earful from folks in the vicinity ... y'know, since the RNC is going on within a stone's throw of where this went down.

