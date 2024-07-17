President Biden Says Only a 'Medical Condition' Would Get Him to Drop Out

Play video content CBS

President Biden insists he has no plans to drop out of the presidential race -- but is now conceding that there is one scenario that could convince him to do so.

POTUS spoke with BET News correspondent Ed Gordon for a new interview, airing Wednesday, and admitted he'd walk away from his reelection efforts if his doctors advised him to.

He explained ... "If I had some medical condition that emerged and doctors came to me and said, 'You've got this problem, you've got that problem.' ... Look when I originally ran I said I was going to be a transitional candidate, and I thought I'd be able to move from this and pass it on to someone else."

Now, that might sound like an indictment of Vice President Kamala Harris' ability -- but Biden said he didn't think the country would still be so divided, and that's why he's not walking away from the campaign.

As Biden put it, his 81 years come with some wisdom, which he thinks is one of his best assets.

He continued ... "I think I’ve demonstrated that I know how to get things done for the country, in spite of the fact that we couldn’t get it done. But there’s more to do, and I’m reluctant to walk away from that."

Biden's strong stance comes amid calls from some Democrats calling for him to step down after an underwhelming performance at the debate and a few notable senior moments -- including misnaming his Veep by calling her Vice President Trump.

Yet, Biden's bottom line is clear ... it will take a full-blown medical intervention to keep him from being on the ticket this November.