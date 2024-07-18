President Biden Seen Wearing Mask After Testing Positive for COVID in New Video

Right after President Biden tested positive for the coronavirus -- he was being whisked away by his team ... and yes, he was wearing a mask ... which you can now see on camera.

Check out this video of the 46th Prez with a face mask over his nose and mouth while being chauffeured in a motorcade after he gave his address Wednesday at the NAACP Convention in Las Vegas.

Play video content Giovanni Falcone

It was shot by Giovanni Falcone ... and this was filmed around 3 PM Wednesday, not long after word of Biden's COVID diagnosis went around in the media. We're told he appeared to be heading toward the airport ... which makes sense, 'cause his team said he was going to Delaware.

As you know, Biden's press secretary, Karine Jean-Pierre, issued a statement explaining that Joe tested positive for COVID following the Vegas event.

Play video content 7/17/24

KJP noted Joe had already been vaccinated and given a booster shot and was only experiencing mild symptoms in his upper respiratory area, which prompted him to get tested.

Karine said Joe was flying back to his home in Delaware to self-isolate while continuing to work full-time as commander-in-chief. She added that the White House will regularly update the American people on his status.

This is the third time Biden's caught 'rona ... and it's coming at the worst possible time.