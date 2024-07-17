President Biden Tests Positive for COVID, Public Appearance Canceled

President Joe Biden's got the 'rona -- 'cause he just tested positive for COVID-19 ... and as a result, his public appearances are being put on pause.

The news came down Wednesday out of Vegas -- where Joe was scheduled to deliver remarks at a conference for UnidosUS ... a nonprofit that's geared toward Latino civil rights and advocacy.

Play video content

Instead of him hitting the podium in front of the media and others -- the organization's head honcho, Janet Murguía, came out instead and announced JB had contracted COVID, and wouldn't appear.

She said she and everyone was completely understanding of the situation ... noting he didn't want to put anyone at risk by coming out and speaking. When official word came down, you could hear audible gasps and groans from those in the audience ... pure disappointment.

It's a huge blow to the Biden campaign ... which has been sorta on the ropes lately, especially after Joe's disastrous debate a few weeks ago.

Of course, after Donald Trump's attempted assassination -- he's been gaining a lot of sympathy ... yet another thing that's taken the sails out of the Biden train, and now this. Interestingly ... Biden did just recorded an interview earlier this week touching on illness.

Play video content CBS / BET News

He told BET that he'd drop out of the race if doctors told him there was some medical condition that precluded him from being able to perform his duties as POTUS.