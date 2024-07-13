Joe Biden Breaks Silence on Donald Trump Shooting

Play video content CNN

Joe Biden's just broken his silence on the shooting at Donald Trump's rally moments ago ... condemning political violence but stopping short of calling this an assassination attempt.

President Biden just broke his silence following the shooting ... speaking to reporters at the White House and saying he's praying for his predecessor, Trump's family and everyone who attended Saturday's rally in Butler.

He slams political violence in his speech ... saying there's no place in our democracy for violence of this nature.

However, when asked point blank by a reporter if he considers this an assassination attempt on the Republican nominee ... he said he has an opinion but not all the facts to answer that question.

Other prominent Democrats like former President Barack Obama posted to X, first condemning political violence before saying all Americans should hope former President Trump isn't injured.

Nancy Pelosi -- whose husband Paul was injured in an act of political violence in their home back in 2022 -- mentions her past history with, and thanks God Trump is safe.

Kamala Harris, Bernie Sanders, Adam Schiff, Chuck Schumer, Jim Clyburn, Tammy Duckworth and a series of other prominent Dems have made similar statements.

Of course, the shooting occurred just a couple hours ago ... with sources telling TMZ a bullet shattered teleprompter glass which cut Trump. The Associated Press reports two people -- the shooter and another individual -- are dead.