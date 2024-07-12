Rep. Jim Clyburn Says Conversations About Biden Dropping Out Need to End

Play video content TODAY

Rep. Jim Clyburn says the conversation about President Biden stepping aside needs to end ... saying Biden's earned the right to run, and Dems need to focus on the issues.

The representative from South Carolina was on "TODAY" Friday morning, and asked about the increasing calls for POTUS to drop out of the race -- and he says it's time to shift the convo to Donald Trump.

Representative Clyburn says Democrats should be reminding the American people about the alternative should Biden lose ... instead of pushing him to quit.

Specifically, Clyburn mentions Project 2025, a conservative manifesto regarding major changes the Heritage Foundation wants Trump to put in place if he wins.

Clyburn adds past behavior dictates future performance in his eyes ... and, looking at the candidates' records proves a big point in Biden's favor, according to him at least.

That said, the congressman admits Biden's not the same man he was 4 years ago ... though, listen to the clip yourself. Sounds like he's convinced it's a good thing.

Virtually every Democrat is fielding questions about Biden's fitness for 4 more years ... from Adam Schiff who said his age was preventing him from beating Trump to George Clooney, who wrote an op-ed asking him to step down.

President Biden even took questions about the topic in a rare press conference Thursday ... staying defiant about his fitness for the job and taking shots at Trump for not working at the breakneck speed he is.

