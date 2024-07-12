Major Biden Donors Say Not Another Penny Going to His Reelection Bid

Money, or the lack thereof, might talk loudest when it comes to President Biden's reelection bid -- because most of the Democrats' biggest donors are growing impatient with him ... TMZ has learned.

Amid the calls this week for Biden to step aside, one major donor tells us ... virtually all of the folks who've been pouring millions into the Biden-Harris campaign are "Vehement. What are they waiting for???"

We're told frustration is growing as the donors wonder why it's taking party leadership so long to convince Biden he needs to be replaced on the ticket.

Play video content ABC News

The source says nearly everyone in the major donor circle is going to stop funding Biden's reelection, because the consensus is he can't beat Donald Trump in November.

Play video content 7/9/24 TMZ.com

One such donor, Gideon Stein -- an entrepreneur and philanthropist -- echoes that sentiment, telling us ... even if Biden does get the nomination at next month's convention, he won't get another penny from him.

Play video content 6/27/24 CNN

He adds, "If the president refuses to acknowledge the reality that he's now trailing worse in even more battleground states, and continues to dig in, we will focus our funding entirely on the House, Senate, and election machinery. I've heard the same message from a lot of others."

Gideon says ... "I'm not alone. Virtually every major donor I've talked to feels the same way about the need for a change at the top of the ticket."

Play video content TMZ.com

The way he sees it, George Clooney's recent New York Times op-ed calling on Biden to step aside will have major ramifications moving forward.

Gideon tells us Clooney's moved the issue before the general public and it's going to make an impact among Hollywood Democrats and the smaller donors who have largely remained in support of Biden since the debate.

Meanwhile, a rep for the Biden campaign tells us they have seen some of their strongest grassroots fundraising numbers in July -- but the big money Dems are drawing a financial line in the sand with the prez.

Play video content