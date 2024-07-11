ABC Never Threatened to Take George Stephanopoulos Off Air After Biden Remark

ABC brass did NOT threaten to take "Good Morning America" anchor George Stephanopoulos off the air if he didn't apologize for taking a dig at President Biden's political future ... TMZ has learned.

Our network sources tell us George's ABC bosses never once threatened he would be stripped of airtime for telling a man on an NYC sidewalk he didn't think Biden could serve another term.

There is a report out claiming ABC threatened to bench the 'GMA' anchor if he didn't apologize for the Biden remark. Our network sources tell us George's conversations with network honchos never reached the point of threats about airtime.

These same sources are also pushing back on the notion anyone at ABC was ever "furious" with George over the Biden comment ... contrary to reports.

A spokesperson for the network calls the report "absolutely not true."

TMZ broke the story ... George was stopped by a pedestrian Tuesday and asked if he thought Biden should step down. GS didn't seem to notice the guy was recording and responded, "I don't think he can serve 4 more years."

After our story blew up, George told us in a statement from his rep, "Earlier today, I responded to a question from a passerby. I shouldn't have." An ABC spokesperson said, "George expressed his own point of view and not the position of ABC News."

We're told everyone at ABC moved forward after George swiftly addressed the comment.

