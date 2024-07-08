Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

Joe Biden Vows He's Not Going Anywhere In Race, Pens Congressional Letter

JOE BIDEN I'M COMMITTED TO STAYING IN RACE!!

joe biden
Getty

Joe Biden's standing firm -- he's fully committed to the race and is determined to beat Donald Trump in the 2024 Presidential Election.

In a lengthy letter to Congressional Democrats Monday, the Prez didn't touch on his disastrous debate or any concerns about his age or cognitive health. Instead, he hammered Trump while making it clear he's the right person for the job for the second time.

President Biden's Letter to Congressional Democrats
Launch Gallery
Read The Letter Launch Gallery

In the letter, Biden laid out how his policies could make a positive difference for the country, especially when compared to Trump's potential mess-ups -- urging folks to get out there and vote, and of course, to vote for him.

INVESTIGATING THE INEXPLICABLE

Biden wrote, "I can respond to all this by saying clearly and unequivocally: I wouldn't be running again if I did not absolutely believe I was the best person to beat Donald Trump in 2024."

6/27/24
SENIOR MOMENT
CNN

Regarding the 4 senior House Democrats calling for him to throw in the towel after a private call with Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries Sunday, Biden explained he's not blind to the fears and concerns with him getting re-elected.

Joe Biden Through The Years
Launch Gallery
Joe Biden Through The Years Launch Gallery
Getty

He says he understands the responsibility he carries, similar to 2020 he says, "when the fate of our nation was at stake."

joe biden
Getty

Biden wrote, "The question of how to move forward has been well-aired for over a week now. And it's time for it to end. We have one job. And that is to beat Donald Trump. We have 42 days to the Democratic Convention and 119 days to the general election.

June 2024 Presidential Debate
Launch Gallery
Trump And Biden Face-Off For 2024 Debate Launch Gallery
Getty

He concluded, "Any weakening of resolve or lack of clarity about the task ahead only helps Trump and hurts us. It is time to come together, move forward as a unified party, and defeat Donald Trump."

BEING TESTED EVERY DAY
ABC News

As we've seen, Biden's been making the rounds after his debate flop, but Trump's really ramping it up ... challenging Biden to a "no holds barred" debate showdown.

related articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later