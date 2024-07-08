Joe Biden Vows He's Not Going Anywhere In Race, Pens Congressional Letter

Joe Biden's standing firm -- he's fully committed to the race and is determined to beat Donald Trump in the 2024 Presidential Election.

In a lengthy letter to Congressional Democrats Monday, the Prez didn't touch on his disastrous debate or any concerns about his age or cognitive health. Instead, he hammered Trump while making it clear he's the right person for the job for the second time.

In the letter, Biden laid out how his policies could make a positive difference for the country, especially when compared to Trump's potential mess-ups -- urging folks to get out there and vote, and of course, to vote for him.

Biden wrote, "I can respond to all this by saying clearly and unequivocally: I wouldn't be running again if I did not absolutely believe I was the best person to beat Donald Trump in 2024."

Regarding the 4 senior House Democrats calling for him to throw in the towel after a private call with Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries Sunday, Biden explained he's not blind to the fears and concerns with him getting re-elected.

He says he understands the responsibility he carries, similar to 2020 he says, "when the fate of our nation was at stake."

Biden wrote, "The question of how to move forward has been well-aired for over a week now. And it's time for it to end. We have one job. And that is to beat Donald Trump. We have 42 days to the Democratic Convention and 119 days to the general election.

He concluded, "Any weakening of resolve or lack of clarity about the task ahead only helps Trump and hurts us. It is time to come together, move forward as a unified party, and defeat Donald Trump."

