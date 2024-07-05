Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

Donald Trump Challenges Joe Biden to New No-Holds-Barred Debate

Donald Trump Hey Joe, Let's Do Another Debate To See Who's Competent ...

donald trump joe biden
Getty Composite

Donald Trump just upped the ante for Joe Biden in their 2024 race for the presidency – challenging the current commander-in-chief to another, less restrictive debate to test their competence.

Trump - the presumptive Republican presidential nominee – posted a long screed on his Truth Social platform, throwing down the gauntlet for a "no holds barred" debate with Biden – his Democratic rival.

donald trump social post

The former U.S. president opened by asking Biden to debate him onstage alone so they could talk about the future of the country.

Trump then bragged about their first debate being a ratings bonanza, but his idea for the next one would bring in even more "record setting" viewership due to the format.

June 2024 Presidential Debate
Launch Gallery
The Debate Launch Gallery
Getty

DT also said Joe needs to explain why he's for open borders with millions of people – many of them violent criminals – flowing into the nation.

On top of that, Trump said Joe must tell the American people why he "wants Men Playing In Women's Sports, or demand ALL ELECTRIC VEHICLES within five years, or why he allowed INFLATION TO RUN RAMPANT, destroying the people of our Country, and so much more."

6/27/24
senior moment
CNN

Trump went on to say that such a debate would prove Joe's competence or lack thereof – while also putting himself to the test again.

TWISTING THE FACTS
CNN

As everyone knows, Trump and Biden went head-to-head at their first debate on June 27 – and Joe had a disastrous performance, suffering many lapses throughout.

This led democratic donors and party leaders to question Joe's mental health with some demanding he immediately bow out of the presidential race. But, Joe hasn't budged an inch and is forging ahead with his campaign.

helped offstage
CNN

We've reached out to Joe's reps about Trump's debate challenge. So far no word back.

related articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later