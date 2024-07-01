President Biden's Debate Gaffes Causing White House Divide, Says Axios Reporter

President Biden's debate gaffes are ticking off some folks who work in the White House, because they've reportedly been kept away from him ... and now it's causing a divide among staffers.

Play video content TMZ.com

Alex Thompson, the national political correspondent for Axios, joined us Monday on "TMZ Live," and broke down the disconnect happening at 1600 Pennsylvania Ave.

Alex says lots of people who work with Biden are only given access to him between 10 AM and 4 PM when POTUS is at his sharpest, and that's why they were so shocked to see his slip-ups at Thursday's debate, which started at 9 PM ET -- a time when Alex says Biden is more prone to make mental mistakes.

Play video content 6/28/24 YouTube / Joe Biden

There's a panic in the Democratic party in the wake of Biden's debate performance, and Alex says folks at the White House who were quick to dismiss some of Biden's prior slip-ups are now feeling angry, and gaslit by the president's inner circle.

Play video content 6/27/24 CNN

The divide, as Alex sees it, exists between those closest to Biden and the rank and file ... and he says lots of folks in the White House are telling him they're disappointed and freaking out about his campaign.

For his part, Biden was a lot sharper and more energetic the day after the debate at an afternoon rally in North Carolina ... and Alex pulls back the curtain on Biden's schedule and explains why it's rare to see him on camera outside his comfort zone.

Play video content 6/27/24 CNN