Donald Trump Blasts Joe Biden's Debate Performance, Says He Choked

Donald Trump says America doesn't need a president who chokes in big moments ... adding that's just what President Biden did when debating him this week.

The 45th President of the United States took to Truth Social to blast his successor Saturday ... taking him to task for his poorly received performance at their debate in Atlanta Thursday.

DJT didn't hold back on his political nemesis ... repeating claims Biden's using the justice system to try and throw him in prison -- and implying a guilty conscience led to Biden's Thursday blow-up.

From there, Trump hones in on Biden's debate performance ... saying he watched the man "CHOKE" under all the pressure in front of 51 million viewers.

Trump does admit Biden's speech Friday in North Carolina went much better than the debate ... but he leaves his followers with a final thought -- do they want a president who chokes in high-pressure moments?

It's an average political barb between candidates ... but, Trump's comments may get more attention 'cause many seemingly agree with his stance.

As we've told you ... Biden's debate demeanor drew tons of attention for all the wrong reasons -- including one viral moment where he seemed to lose his train of thought completely.

Flash polling from after the debate didn't bode well for Joe ... who bounced back Friday in North Carolina to assuage some Democrat fears -- but, the shellacking he took in his 1 v 1 with the Republican nominee won't soon be forgotten.

Bad debate nights happen. Trust me, I know. But this election is still a choice between someone who has fought for ordinary folks his entire life and someone who only cares about himself. Between someone who tells the truth; who knows right from wrong and will give it to the… — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) June 28, 2024 @BarackObama

Even Barack Obama -- one of Joe's staunchest supporters -- admitted Biden wasn't at his best ... though, obviously, he's still in his former VP's corner.