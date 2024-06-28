Trump Resoundingly Beat Biden in Debate According to Flash Polling

Play video content CNN

Donald Trump soundly defeated Joe Biden in Thursday's presidential debate in Georgia -- and, as a result, the current commander and chief should end his 2024 campaign for the White House ... this according to several polls.

Following the Trump-Biden Q&A onstage in Atlanta, CNN conducted a snap poll of people who watched the debate and the numbers were clear: Trump turned in a much better performance than Biden by 67 to 33 percent among viewers.

Who Won The Debate? Something Went Wrong Biden

Trump

Republicans overall agreed, putting that number even higher at 96 percent while believing that their candidate, former President Trump, is the right man for the toughest job in the world. Among Dems, 69% thought Biden won.

The key number -- 57% of debate watchers said they don't have confidence in Biden's ability to lead the country. As for Trump, 44% say they lack confidence.

Play video content CNN

Even worse, just 53 percent of debate watchers from Biden's own party credited Joe with addressing the concerns of the American people. By contrast, 85 percent of Republican debate watchers gave Trump a thumbs up when it came to tackling issues impacting voters.

CNN's poll also showed 81 percent of registered voters who watched the debate said it had zero impact on their choice for prez. Fourteen percent of those registered voters claimed the debate made them rethink their pick, but they ultimately stayed with their original candidate. Only 5 percent of those polled said they had shifted gears and would cast their vote for a different nominee.

Play video content CNN

Meanwhile, the Daily Mail conducted its own poll of independent voters. A stunning 62 percent of the 805 independents polled felt Biden should drop out of the race. The poll also found Trump crushed Biden in the debate by a 68 to 32 percent margin.