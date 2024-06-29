Donald Trump and Joe Biden Fart Debate Breaks Out On Social Media

Play video content CNN

There's a hot debate brewing right now on social media after this week's Biden-Trump debate – and it has to do with who allegedly cut the cheese onstage.

As everyone knows, Donald Trump went toe-to-toe with his Democratic rival and current commander in chief, Joe Biden, at their first 2024 debate in Atlanta, Georgia.

During Thursday's Q&A session with CNN hosts Jake Tapper and Dana Bash, Trump was standing at a podium talking about tariffs he imposed on China while he was President and how Joe wouldn't remove them due to the influx of money into the U.S. after The Donald left office.

Joe was also standing at a podium quietly listening when, suddenly, one of the two candidates apparently passed gas.

Check out the video making the rounds on social media ... The strange noise certainly sounded like either Trump or Biden let one rip.

Who Cut The Cheese? Something Went Wrong Trump

Biden

Neither

The big questions are ... Was it actually a fart and, if so, who dealt it?

Social media users seemed to be leaning more toward Biden, with one writing in the comments section: "I knew i heard it. Look at joes face afterwards i think he pooped himself."

Another one said, Is it even possible to fart and talk at the same time??? So it has to be Biden!!!!

But a third stated, "Bidens mic would have been muted. It would have been trump."