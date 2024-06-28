President Biden Shows No Sign of Quitting, Fired Up at Rally

Play video content YouTube / Joe Biden

President Biden's not sweating last night's debate debacle, despite calls for him to step aside ... he's showing no signs of dropping his reelection bid, and is as fired up as ever.

POTUS is rallying supporters at a campaign stop in Raleigh, NC right now ... and striking a completely different tone than he did last night when he shared the stage with Donald Trump.

Biden admits he doesn't debate, walk or speak as well as he used to, but he says he knows how to get stuff done as president.

The Prez is taking more shots at Trump's morals ... again calling DT an "alley cat," just like he did at the debate. Biden also says he knows right from wrong and knows how to tell the truth, claiming Trump set "a new record for the most lies told in a single debate."

Biden even tried a zinger at his campaign stop. He told the crowd Trump and Herbert Hoover are the only presidents who left office with fewer jobs than when they started and he's now calling Trump "Donald Herbert Hoover Trump."

Doesn't exactly roll off the tongue, but OK.

