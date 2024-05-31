President Biden Says Trump's Reckless for Calling Guilty Verdict Rigged

President Joe Biden is weighing in on Donald Trump's guilty verdict ... and, unsurprisingly has taken shots at his political rival -- saying the dude's reckless for suggesting it was rigged.

46 spoke to the media Friday -- where he was mostly addressing the situation in Israel-Gaza -- but right from the jump, he chimed in on DT's conviction Thursday ... where he was found guilty of 34 felony counts for falsifying business records.

Joe dove right in ... saying nobody was above the law, and that Trump got a fair trial just like everyone else in the country ... despite the ex-Prez strongly claiming he got a raw deal.

On the issue of Trump blaming Biden and his administration for the hush money case being brought in the first place -- suggesting it was political persecution -- JB noted nothing could be further from the truth ... pointing out this was a state case, and not a federal one.

Joe says the jury heard the evidence and made a decision ... going on to say that Trump telling the world the fix was in is incredibly dangerous, not to mention irresponsible as a frontrunner. He says he runs counter democracy and justice ... and that the verdict should be respected.

When reporters asked him what he thought about DT claiming to be a political prisoner -- all from Joe's doing -- he simply smirked and walked away. Clearly, he thinks that's a total joke.

Prior to this, Biden's campaign issued its own statement, -- echoing what Joe said today.

Trump also spoke out on his historic verdict, as he addressed the crowd outside the courthouse ... where he called the trial "rigged." He took to the podium on Friday as well for his own press conference ... where he further decried the verdict, airing all his grievances.

