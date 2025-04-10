Weezer Bassist Scott Shriner Says Wife's OK, Can't Comment on Police Shooting Case

Play video content TMZ.com

Weezer bassist Scott Shriner isn't offering much in the way of details about the incident involving his wife getting shot by the cops this week ... other than to cheerfully say she's "all right."

Our photog caught up with Scott as he walked his four dogs in their L.A. neighborhood Thursday, two days after his wife, Jillian Lauren Shriner, was injured in a police shooting and later charged with attempted murder -- for allegedly pointing a gun at cops and pulling the trigger.

Asked how Jillian is doing, Scott said ... "She's all right. Thank you for asking." Is he upset by the way the police handled the situation? "I can't comment on that."

He clearly wasn't in the mood to address the many questions swirling around Tuesday's incident. TMZ reported a wild police pursuit of a suspect led officers to a backyard in the Eagle Rock neighborhood around 3:30 PM ... a hit-and-run suspect stripped down to his skivvies and tried to hide in a pool at a neighbor's house, and Jillian allegedly came out of her house with a gun in her hand.

Police say officers on scene demanded she drop her weapon multiple times, which she allegedly refused to do -- and police say she fired her weapon. An officer shot her in the shoulder, and she was hospitalized with a non-life-threatening injury ... and was later booked on a charge of attempted murder, before bonding out on $1 million bail.

TMZ obtained police-scanner audio of the incident, and you can hear the chaos as CHP and LAPD officers coordinated a search for the male suspect in the neighborhood. He was caught and arrested ... while two other suspects remain at large.

Asked if there was anything Scott could tell us about the case, he shut that down ... "No, not at all, I can't talk to you guys." He said he has "of course" talked to her ... but offered no further details.