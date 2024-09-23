Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Zak Bagans Bags Remains of Serial Killer Samuel Little For Haunted Museum

Zak Bagans Obtains Remains of Serial Killer Samuel Little

zak bagans and Samuel Little getty insta 1
Getty Composite

Zak Bagans' disturbing collection of memorabilia just got even creepier ... as he's revealed he now owns the remains of notorious serial killer Samuel Little.

The "Ghost Adventures" star tells TMZ his haunted Las Vegas Museum is now home to the fully sealed remains of Little -- one of the most prolific serial killers in U.S. history, with 93 confessed victims.

zak bagans samuel little

Zak tells us over the weekend he also received Little’s portfolio of hand-drawn portraits of his victims, along with his prison belongings from the time of his death. That includes everything from clothes and shoes to a TV, hygiene items, and even an art kit.

Zak Bagans' Remains of Serial Killer Samuel Little
Launch Gallery
The Killer Remains Launch Gallery
Zak Bagans

He snagged the haunted haul from Little's biographer, Jillian Lauren, who’s loaning them to the museum indefinitely.

Samuel Little Mugshot

Jillian spent tons of time with Little while penning "Behold the Monster: Confronting America's Most Prolific Serial Killer," and when he died in 2020, he named her his sole beneficiary as he didn't have any family.

Jillian Lauren insta 1

Zak is going to display everything inside his serial killer exhibit room behind actual prison bars, next to Charles Manson's ashes and bone fragments. The display will go up tomorrow.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Jillian kept all the items in her home she shares with husband, Weezer bassist Scott Shriner, but she’s relieved to finally ship out all his stuff.

After all, it's hard to unwind when your decor includes a serial killer’s keepsakes!

related articles