Zak Bagans Bags Remains of Serial Killer Samuel Little For Haunted Museum

Zak Bagans' disturbing collection of memorabilia just got even creepier ... as he's revealed he now owns the remains of notorious serial killer Samuel Little.

The "Ghost Adventures" star tells TMZ his haunted Las Vegas Museum is now home to the fully sealed remains of Little -- one of the most prolific serial killers in U.S. history, with 93 confessed victims.

Zak tells us over the weekend he also received Little’s portfolio of hand-drawn portraits of his victims, along with his prison belongings from the time of his death. That includes everything from clothes and shoes to a TV, hygiene items, and even an art kit.

He snagged the haunted haul from Little's biographer, Jillian Lauren, who’s loaning them to the museum indefinitely.

Jillian spent tons of time with Little while penning "Behold the Monster: Confronting America's Most Prolific Serial Killer," and when he died in 2020, he named her his sole beneficiary as he didn't have any family.

Zak is going to display everything inside his serial killer exhibit room behind actual prison bars, next to Charles Manson's ashes and bone fragments. The display will go up tomorrow.

Jillian kept all the items in her home she shares with husband, Weezer bassist Scott Shriner, but she’s relieved to finally ship out all his stuff.