Zak Bagans Conjures Up Spirit of Former Brothel Madam, Spooky to Spicy

Zak Bagans is turning up the heat with some paranormal passion, 'cause he's been busy conjuring up the spirit of a haunted brothel's former madam, and he says he captured proof she's still plenty saucy!

TMZ's got a sneak peek of the upcoming "Ghost Adventures" episode where Zak goes to an Ogden, UT brothel and tries to lure its long-deceased madam, named Rose, with a little cold, hard cash -- but what happens next is a historic, and hilarious, first for the series.

As you can see, Zak gets comfy on the bed waiting for Rose's spirit ... but when she quite literally ghosts him, he calls in his fellow paranormal investigator Aaron Goodwin to take his place.

Looks like Rose likes her some Aaron -- you gotta watch the clip to really get this, but Zak and co. say the paranormal activity went into overdrive. Their XLS camera captures what they say is a human figure at the foot of the bed, reaching for the money.

Then all of a sudden, Aaron finds himself in a ghostly embrace as the figure quite literally MOUNTS his body -- leaving Zak and the crew giggling like schoolboys behind the camera.

Zak tells TMZ ... “I was awkwardly excited to see the movements of this spirit figure. To first see the spirit appear to grab the money, then fully mount my friend while grabbing the headboard and then completely vanish after the business was done was incredible. We have never captured a scene like this in the history of our show. I will be honest I am still a little offended that I was turned down initially by the prostitute spirit."