Zak Bagans Buys Original Demon Prop From 'Conjuring 2' For Haunted Museum

Zak Bagans is conjuring up a frightening movie prop to add to his Haunted Museum ... a demon from "The Conjuring 2" horror film.

The "Ghost Adventures" star tells TMZ ... he just got his hands on the original demon prop used in filming for the sequel, designed by 'TC2' director James Wan and special makeup effects designer Justin Raleigh.

Zak says Wan considers this animatronic suit the best demon he's ever used.

Horror fans might not recognize this demon, though ... that's because Zak says Wan decided to shift gears after filming several scenes with the horned demon, pivoting in post-production and replacing the horned demon with Valak, the demon nun.

The reason behind the change ... Zak says Wan felt the horned demon wasn't personal enough for main character Lorraine Warren, and the nun was a better fit.

Now, Zak says he's putting the demon to "incredible use" ... putting it on display at his Haunted Museum in Las Vegas, in his Devil's Rocking Chair exhibit, which inspired "The Conjuring 3."

And, get this ... Zak says the movie prop looks exactly like the horned demon that appeared in his dream a week before he bought the famed "Demon House" in Gary, Indiana ... the focus of his 2018 documentary film.