Biden Holds Fundraiser as Bi-Plane Flies Overhead with Sign ‘BI-DONE!’

Sign from Above Says Don't Run Again

President Biden got a clear sign he should drop out of the race ... but not from his family or staff -- from a bi-plane.

Biden was in the Hamptons Saturday for a splashy fundraiser, as the relic of a plane flew overhead, pulling a banner that read "BI-DONE!"

Unclear if the Prez saw the sign. He was busy rubbing elbows with the likes of Sarah Jessica Parker, Matthew Broderick, Michael J. Fox and Tracy Pollan. Ticket prices were steep -- going for as much as $250k a pop.

The sign may have been the brainchild of a Republican muckety-muck in the Hamptons, according to The Post.

The New York Times' editorial board has urged Biden to withdraw from the race, while praising his public service.