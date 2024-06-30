Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Biden Holds Fundraiser as Bi-Plane Flies Overhead with Sign ‘BI-DONE!’

President Biden Sign from Above Says Don't Run Again

bi-done main getty
Getty/Truth Social/@realdonaldtrump

President Biden got a clear sign he should drop out of the race ... but not from his family or staff -- from a bi-plane.

donald trump truth social post bi-done

Biden was in the Hamptons Saturday for a splashy fundraiser, as the relic of a plane flew overhead, pulling a banner that read "BI-DONE!"

Unclear if the Prez saw the sign. He was busy rubbing elbows with the likes of Sarah Jessica Parker, Matthew Broderick, Michael J. Fox and Tracy Pollan. Ticket prices were steep -- going for as much as $250k a pop.

The sign may have been the brainchild of a Republican muckety-muck in the Hamptons, according to The Post.

joe jill biden sub
Getty

The New York Times' editorial board has urged Biden to withdraw from the race, while praising his public service.

joe biden sub
Getty

Biden made it clear after the disastrous debate Thursday, he's in the race to stay.

