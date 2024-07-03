Joe Biden Possibly Withdrawing -- 'It's Only a Matter of Time'

Joe Biden has been steadfast up to this point -- he's in the 2024 race to stay, but that's not the way top officials in his campaign are feeling.

TMZ has learned one top campaign official is privately telling at least one mega-donor ... "It's only a matter of time" before Biden bows out.

We're told the official is saying the focus has now shifted from singular support for a Biden re-election to, "Democrats have to retain The White House." In other words, it's no longer all about Biden.

Play video content 6/28/24 YouTube / Joe Biden

The official says Biden still needs time to process the panic within his party, and some of that involves understanding polling trends. But, the official concedes, "There's little hope the polls are going to improve."

Play video content 6/27/24 CNN

We're also told no one in the campaign has, up to last week, "considered a Plan B," but now everyone's scrambling.