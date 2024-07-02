Carl Bernstein Says Biden's Advisors Have Repeatedly Seen Him Mentally Feeble

Play video content CNN

The Joe Biden everyone saw during his car crash debate with Donald Trump was the same Joe Biden his closest confidantes have seen numerous times behind closed doors for more than a year, according to Carl Bernstein.

The famous Washington Post journalist sat down with CNN host Anderson Cooper Monday night to discuss Biden's horrible performance against Trump during last week's debate in the run-up to the 2024 Presidential election.

Citing anonymous sources, Bernstein told Cooper that Biden's top aides have witnessed similar behavior by the commander-in-chief on "15, 20 occasions in the last year and a half."

Bernstein said, "These are people, several of them who are very close to President Biden who loved him, have supported him and among them are some people who would raise a lot of money for him ... "They are adamant that what we saw the other night, the Joe Biden we saw, is not a one-off."

The legendary reporter, who helped bring down Richard Nixon's presidency in the 1970s, also referred to Thursday's debate as a "horror show" for Biden.

Even more significant ... Bernstein said, "the people that this is coming from, and also how many people around the president are aware of such incidents, including some reporters incidentally who have witnessed some of them."

Bernstein then switched gears and talked about Biden's short speech to the nation Monday about the Supreme Court's decision to grant partial immunity to Trump in his criminal cases.

Bernstein noted that the same people who have supported Biden and previously stated that he was always at his "absolute best," were now revealing "in the last six months particularly there has been a marked incidence of cognitive decline and physical infirmity."

Bernstein was also told by his sources that Biden's key ally Ron Klain was warned that they had a "problem" with Joe, who would lose "his train of thought" and couldn't "pick it up again."

At a fundraiser in NYC, Bernstein quoted his sources as saying that Biden stood so stiffly at a podium it was as if "rigor mortis" had set in and "a chair had to be brought for him to do the latter part of the event."

Bernstein went on to tell Cooper that Biden's advisors had tried to speak with Klain and The First Family about Joe's issues, but all they had gotten was pushback.

