Donald Trump Calls Biden 'Broken Down Pile of Crap' and Trashes Kamala Harris

Donald Trump was caught on video talking major trash about Joe Biden and Kamala Harris – never once holding back in his slash-and-burn assessment of his democratic rivals.

HIGHER QUALITY VIDEO:



Trump says Joe Biden is “quitting the race"



"I got him out” he’s an “old broken-down pile of crap… Now we have Kamala. She’s so f—king bad”



(looks like Barron Trump in passenger seat 👀👀) pic.twitter.com/GXBZjxiP7p — Jon Levine (@LevineJonathan) July 4, 2024 @LevineJonathan

In shocking footage obtained by the Daily Beast, the former republican U.S. President was seen sitting in a golf cart next to his son Barron while chatting with a bunch of people on a fairway. One of them was filming Trump as he ripped Biden a new one in the 44-second clip.

It starts off with Trump asking the group how he did in the June 27 debate before labeling Biden a “broken-down pile of crap." Trump also referred to the current Commander in Chief as a "bad guy," who was quitting the 2024 presidential race and bragged about pushing him out.

Then Trump dumped on Kamala, Biden's VP and running mate in the election. He predicted Kamala was going to replace Biden and mockingly said "She’s going to be better" before calling her "so bad" and "so pathetic" and, once again, "so f****ing bad.”

Switching back to Biden, Trump asked the small crowd on the golf course to imagine what it would be like to have Joe dealing with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and China's president Xi Jinping. He referred to Xi as a "fierce man, very tough guy."

Trump ended his diatribe by claiming it was just announced Biden was probably quitting the presidential race. Then he took off with Barron in the golf cart.

As you know, there's been a lot of speculation about Biden continuing his 2024 run for the White House after his train wreck performance at the debate against Trump.

Many democratic donors and some elected officials want Biden to end his campaign ASAP and allow someone younger with more gusto to take the reins from him. A major donor told TMZ that a Biden campaign official told him it was "only a matter of time" before the President withdrew from the race.

So far, Joe is still going full steam ahead with his presidential bid.