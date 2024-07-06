Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

Biden Interviewer Says White House Fed Her Questions, Prez Still Made Gaffes

Joe Biden Interviewer White House Looked at Topics ... Prez Still Messed Up

joe biden reporter main getty comp.
Getty/WDBJ 7

Joe Biden made several confusing statements in a recent radio interview ... and, it may be even worse than Dems originally thought -- 'cause the interviewer says he knew the questions in advance.

Andrea Lawful-Sanders -- a radio host of "The Source" on WURD -- stopped by CNN for an interview Saturday morning after speaking with Biden earlier this weekend ... an interview that's gone viral due to the prez's jumbled answers.

ALL JUMBLED UP
WURD

If you haven't seen the interview ... Biden mixes up his words on several occasions -- at one point accidentally calling himself the "first Black woman to serve with a Black president." Disconcerting for Democrats who are still reeling from his poor debate showing last week.

Welp, Lawful-Sanders didn't put liberal minds at ease ... saying she found it particularly odd because the White House gave her questions to ask Biden -- and, 46 still messed up his words.

The New York Post says they spoke to Biden campaign spokesperson who told them the talking points came from them, but the questions themselves didn't -- so a little "she said, they said" going on in this situation.

6/27/24
... COME AGAIN?
CNN

Of course, Biden's screw-ups by themselves might've gone overlooked ... but, they're just the latest issue for the prez who's getting hit with competency questions left and right.

Everyone from ex-Congressman Tim Ryan to legendary journalist Carl Bernstein has raised the alarm about Joe's mental acuity.

Joe Biden On The Campaign Trail
Launch Gallery
Joe Biden On The Campaign Trail Launch Gallery
Getty

Sources even told us Biden withdrawing from the race is "only a matter of time" ... though publicly his campaign's assuring everyone he plans to continue.

Four months to go until the election ... and, many more Biden interviews coming.

related articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later