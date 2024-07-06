Biden Interviewer Says White House Fed Her Questions, Prez Still Made Gaffes

Joe Biden made several confusing statements in a recent radio interview ... and, it may be even worse than Dems originally thought -- 'cause the interviewer says he knew the questions in advance.

Andrea Lawful-Sanders -- a radio host of "The Source" on WURD -- stopped by CNN for an interview Saturday morning after speaking with Biden earlier this weekend ... an interview that's gone viral due to the prez's jumbled answers.

If you haven't seen the interview ... Biden mixes up his words on several occasions -- at one point accidentally calling himself the "first Black woman to serve with a Black president." Disconcerting for Democrats who are still reeling from his poor debate showing last week.

On CNN today, Andrea Lawful-Sanders, the host of WURD's "The Source," said Biden's staff fed her the questions for her "live" interview with the president. She chose 4 questions from a menu of 8.

Welp, Lawful-Sanders didn't put liberal minds at ease ... saying she found it particularly odd because the White House gave her questions to ask Biden -- and, 46 still messed up his words.

The New York Post says they spoke to Biden campaign spokesperson who told them the talking points came from them, but the questions themselves didn't -- so a little "she said, they said" going on in this situation.

Of course, Biden's screw-ups by themselves might've gone overlooked ... but, they're just the latest issue for the prez who's getting hit with competency questions left and right.

Sources even told us Biden withdrawing from the race is "only a matter of time" ... though publicly his campaign's assuring everyone he plans to continue.