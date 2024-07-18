Barack Obama Urging President Biden to Drop Out of Race, But Not to His Face

Barack Obama thinks President Joe Biden's chances at a second term are fading fast, and he should drop out of the race ... but, interestingly, he's not saying it to Biden's face.

The Washington Post reports Obama's been telling allies his former VP needs to step aside -- and he's been fielding calls from Democrat power players worried about Biden's chances to defeat Donald Trump.

While many Democratic fundraisers, and a growing number of elected officials, have been calling for Biden to step aside -- especially with Wednesday's COVID diagnosis -- it's a different thing for Obama to be saying it ... given their former bromance, which has grown tense.

Remember, way back in 2015 Obama did not think he should run for president and nudged him to stay out of the race ... saying his chances against Hillary Clinton weren't looking too hot.

Notably, Obama didn't think Biden was in the right headspace to campaign after his son Beau died in 2015 from brain cancer -- and Joe ultimately didn't end up seeking the Democratic nomination for prez ... citing his "grieving process" as the reason why.

The revelation dropped days after Biden officially launched his bid for the Democratic presidential nomination in 2020 -- and 4 years later, he's doing the same.

But as we know, stakes are especially high this time around -- especially after his disastrous debate performance against Trump a few weeks ago.