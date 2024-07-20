Donald Trump Holding Rally In Michigan, First Since Attempted Assassination

MAGA supporters are already flocking to a Michigan stadium ahead of Donald Trump's rally Saturday -- and it will mark his first such event since the attempt on his life last weekend.

🇺🇸Supporters in Grand Rapids, Michigan, began lining up early for the first Trump-Vance rally, taking place today’s evening.pic.twitter.com/73YwQELDvX — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) July 20, 2024 @MarioNawfal

Trump's "Make America Great Again" devotees came out in force early this morning, huddling behind metal police barriers outside the Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, MI.

Lining up to see Trump and Vance in Grand Rapids, MI. pic.twitter.com/Z9h9mYdJz3 — SweetPeaBelle (@SweetPeaBell326) July 20, 2024 @SweetPeaBell326

Many more though are expected as the venue holds about 12,000 people for when Trump -- the 2024 Republican presidential nominee -- arrives to give his speech at 2 PM PT. His VP running mate J.D. Vance will also be in attendance.

Security is reportedly top of mind for Saturday's event ... Fox17 says Secret Service has been at the arena all week securing the site ... and plans for the motorcade have been discussed for days alongside state law enforcement.

As you know, Trump was nearly assassinated last Saturday while giving a stump speech at his rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. The former president was shot in the right ear by Thomas Matthew Crooks, who opened fire with an AR-15-style rifle from a building rooftop nearby.

Crooks also shot three spectators -- one of whom was killed while the other two survived. A Secret Service sharpshooter fatally shot Crooks in the head. The Federal Bureau of Investigation is still trying to determine a motive.