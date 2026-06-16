Mystikal Sentenced to 20 Years in Rape Case

Rapper Mystikal was just sentenced to 20 years behind bars ... after pleading guilty to raping a woman.

The victim in the case described how the musician -- born Michael Lawrence Tyler -- brutally sexually assaulted her in his Louisiana home in 2022 ... and she asked the judge to levy the maximum sentence, according to WBRZ.

As we reported ... the rapper was originally arrested back in 2022 ... and entered a guilty plea to third-degree rape in a Louisiana courtroom last month, under a deal with prosecutors.

After the victim told the court Mystikal choked her, punched her and forcibly raped her, he stood up and said ... "If I did that to you, I deserve the max sentence."

The maximum sentence was 25 years ... and he's going away for two decades.