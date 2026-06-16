Rashee Rice Runs From Reporters After Release From Jail

Play video content Video: Rashee Rice Released From Jail, Avoids Media Questions FOX 4

Rashee Rice is out of the slammer after completing a 30-day sentence for a probation violation ... and by the looks of it, he couldn't wait to get the heck home.

News reporters were camped outside the Dallas County Jail on Tuesday for the Kansas City Chiefs star's exit ... but those hoping for a comment from the 26-year-old were left empty-handed.

Fox 4 captured the scene ... showing Rice walk backwards and only turn around when he reached for the door with a smile on his face.

He eventually left in a black Range Rover.

The receiver was ordered to jail on May 19 after testing positive for marijuana, which violated the terms of his probation stemming from his high-speed crash in Dallas in 2024.

Play video content Video: Andy Reid Speaks On Rashee Rice's Future Attendance Kansas City Chiefs

Last week, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said he expected Rice to be back with the team after his release ... and noted he had been rehabbing well while incarcerated.

Rice underwent a procedure shortly before the sentence to address inflammation due to debris in his knee.