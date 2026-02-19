Rashee Rice Ex Dacoda Jones Posts Heartfelt Message To Son ... After Accusing NFL Star Of Abuse

Dacoda Jones is keeping the focus on her little boy -- just days after accusing Kansas City Chiefs star Rashee Rice of abuse in a bombshell lawsuit.

The NFL wide receiver’s ex took to Instagram to celebrate their son, Cayden, turning 2 years old … sharing a sweet collage of photos and a caption that read:

“How are you already two?! My sweet face where is time going 🥹 my spark of energy, my bundle of joy, you complete me in every day Happy Birthday baby boy mama lovessss you 🫶”

The post was full-on mama mode -- no legal talk, no drama -- just birthday love and cuddly snaps of the toddler smiling alongside his mom.

We broke the story on Wednesday that Jones filed a civil lawsuit earlier this week against Rice in Texas … alleging multiple instances of physical abuse during their relationship. Rice has denied wrongdoing through his legal team, and the matter is currently playing out in court.

Her allegations detailed a horrific pattern of abuse between December 2023 and July 2025 -- during which she was pregnant with Cayden.

But at least publicly … Jones is making it clear her priority is her son -- and marking the milestone with a heartfelt tribute instead of headlines.