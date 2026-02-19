Rashee Rice Ex Dacoda Jones Posts Heartfelt Message To Son After Accusing NFL Star Of Abuse
Rashee Rice Ex Dacoda Jones Posts Heartfelt Message To Son ... After Accusing NFL Star Of Abuse
Dacoda Jones is keeping the focus on her little boy -- just days after accusing Kansas City Chiefs star Rashee Rice of abuse in a bombshell lawsuit.
The NFL wide receiver’s ex took to Instagram to celebrate their son, Cayden, turning 2 years old … sharing a sweet collage of photos and a caption that read:
“How are you already two?! My sweet face where is time going 🥹 my spark of energy, my bundle of joy, you complete me in every day Happy Birthday baby boy mama lovessss you 🫶”
The post was full-on mama mode -- no legal talk, no drama -- just birthday love and cuddly snaps of the toddler smiling alongside his mom.
We broke the story on Wednesday that Jones filed a civil lawsuit earlier this week against Rice in Texas … alleging multiple instances of physical abuse during their relationship. Rice has denied wrongdoing through his legal team, and the matter is currently playing out in court.
Her allegations detailed a horrific pattern of abuse between December 2023 and July 2025 -- during which she was pregnant with Cayden.
But at least publicly … Jones is making it clear her priority is her son -- and marking the milestone with a heartfelt tribute instead of headlines.
Amid all the legal turbulence, this birthday celebration was all about the little guy.