Rashee Rice Dodges Questions About Ex-Girlfriend's Abuse Allegations

By TMZ Staff
Published
Rashee Rice has yet to address abuse allegations made by his ex-girlfriend, Dacoda Jones, earlier this month ... and that remained the case when we directly asked him about them at LAX on Tuesday.

TMZ Sports asked the 25-year-old for his side of the story after Jones, who never mentioned Rice by name in the allegations, shared photos of bruises and wounds on her body.

Rice, who wore a purple hat with a black sweatshirt at the airport, elected to stay quiet ... despite the NFL and his employer, the Kansas City Chiefs, acknowledging the claims ... with the former launching an investigation.

For the NFL's part ... the league said it has "been in contact with the club about the matter which will be reviewed under the league’s personal conduct policy."

This isn't the first controversy Rice has found himself in during his short pro career. In March 2024, he was involved in a high-speed crash on a Dallas freeway -- to which he pleaded guilty to two felonies.

The victims also slapped him with a lawsuit, claiming they were injured in the accident.

