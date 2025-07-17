Chiefs' Rashee Rice Sentenced To Jail Time In Dallas Car Crash Case

Rashee Rice has just been sentenced to jail time over his role in a 2024 high-speed car crash.

The Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver issued guilty pleas on Thursday to two felonies -- one count of racing on a highway causing bodily injury and one count of collision involving serious bodily injury ... and in exchange, he was sentenced to probation plus time behind bars.

A judge ordered him to serve five years of probation -- and 30 days in a Dallas County jail.

Rice will additionally pay restitution to the victims that prosecutors say totaled $114,481,91.

The 25-year-old NFL star issued a statement following the judge's ruling, saying, "Last March, I was involved in a high-speed accident in Dallas. There have been a lot of sleepless nights thinking about the damages that my actions caused, and I will continue working within my means to make sure that everyone impacted will be made whole."

Play video content 3/30/24

"I urge everyone to mind the speed limit, drive safe and drive smart. Last and certainly not least, I am profoundly sorry for the physical damages to person and property. I fully apologize for the harm I caused to innocent drivers and their families."

The crash occurred on March 30, 2024 ... when Rice was driving a 2020 Lamborghini Urus SUV at speeds of over 100 MPH. Multiple vehicles were involved in the crash.

Rice did not stick around to check on anybody involved -- opting instead to flee the scene on foot.

"When someone with Mr. Rice’s public platform chooses to drive so recklessly, there is a responsibility to acknowledge the danger posed to others and take accountability,” Dallas County District Attorney John Creuzot said Thursday. "A vehicle in the wrong hands can be as dangerous as any weapon. We are extremely fortunate that no lives were lost that day, and Mr. Rice is fortunate to have walked away unharmed. We hope he takes this as an opportunity to mature and leads by example moving forward. I wish him the best in making safer choices."