NFL investigating Rashee Rice Domestic Violence Allegations

The NFL is looking into the domestic violence allegations made by Rashee Rice's ex ... with the league confirming it is investigating the matter.

Dacoda Jones -- who has two kids with the Kansas City Chiefs receiver -- dropped the disturbing claims on Instagram on Wednesday ... saying she was abused and treated terribly throughout an eight-year relationship.

She claimed she was even abused while pregnant ... and was locked out of her home in freezing temperatures.

Jones also shared several images of the alleged injuries she suffered from the abuse ... as well as property damage at her residence.

She did not directly name Rice ... but the receiver's grandmother rushed to the comment section to defend him.

The NFL released a statement on the post on Thursday ... saying, "We have been in contact with the club about the matter which will be reviewed under the league’s personal conduct policy."

As we previously reported, Rice's attorney simply told TMZ Sports his client has not been charged with a crime and hung up the phone.

The Chiefs said Wednesday night they were "aware" of the situation.