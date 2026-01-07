Chiefs Aware of Domestic Violence Allegations Made By Rashee Rice's Ex

The Kansas City Chiefs are addressing the recent social media post made by Rashee Rice's ex ... where she claimed she was abused during the course of an eight-year relationship, including when she was pregnant.

The shocking allegations were made as part of a lengthy statement shared to the Dacoda Jones' Instagram account on Wednesday ... when said she kept quiet for years to protect her former partner's image -- but can no longer stay silent.

She did not name Rice directly ... but certain details about the relationship match up. Rice's own grandmother even commented on the post ... and in a phone conversation with TMZ Sports, she said Jones lied about the abuse after a dispute over paying for an apartment.

In the post, Jones said her relationship ended recently ... and "since then it's been nothing but hell."

On top of the abuse allegations, Jones claims her ex locked her outside of their home in freezing temperatures after he was caught cheating, damaged her clothes and shoes and showed up at her new home and broke her door.

Jones also claims the man abandoned her and their kids in Kansas and she had to "beg" him for money so she could drive them to Texas.

Jones says he is now trying to force her and their kids out of their home "for no apparent reason."

"I’ve known this man for YEARS," Jones said. "He tries to put on this persona like he’s dad of the year. He does the bare minimum and I have to beg for that."

"I’ve protected his image too long and I’m done doing that. It’s time to protect my peace, protect my children and stand up for myself."

Jones included images of her alleged injuries from the domestic violence incidents ... as well as damage to her home.

We reached out to Rice's attorney, Royce West, who said his client has not been arrested or charged for domestic violence and hung up the phone.

The NFL declined to comment ... but the Chiefs said they are "aware" of the claims made on social media and are in communication with the league.

Rice was suspended six games earlier this season for a 2024 hit-and-run crash in Texas ... and teammates like Travis Kelce and Tyquan Thornton wore "Free 4" shirts in support of him during the ban.

He pleaded guilty to two felonies stemming from the incident -- one count of racing on a highway causing bodily injury and one count of collision involving serious bodily injury ... and was ordered to 30 days in jail and five years of probation.