Rashee Rice's Ex-GF Files Lawsuit Against NFL Star, Accuses Him Of Brutalizing Her

Rashee Rice's longtime partner and mother of his children has filed an explosive lawsuit against the NFL star, accusing him of choking, strangling, scratching, hitting, and headbutting her over a nightmare 19-month period.

The grisly details are part of a lawsuit filed by Dacoda Jones this week in district court, and obtained by TMZ Sports ... where she lays out what he says was a horrific pattern of abuse between December 2023 and July 2025.

"Rashee Rice continued to repeatedly [assault] Dacoda Jones over the course of their relationship," the lawsuit claims.

Jones -- who has two children with Rice -- says she was also subject to "other violent and abusive behaviors," which included the Chiefs' wideout throwing things at her, "punching walls, and breaking furniture."

Jones claims the abuse caused "bleeding, swelling, bruising, and other pain and physical injury to her neck, face, mouth, arms, legs, chest, and shoulder."

To make matters worse, Dacoda says most of the abuse occurred while she was pregnant.

It's not the first time Jones has gone public with the allegations of abuse. Last month on social media, Dacoda accused Rashee of getting physical with her ... and at the time, included photos she says prove he was abusive.

After hearing of the allegations, the NFL launched an investigation into Rice for possible violations of the league's Personal Conduct Policy. The investigation is still active.

We actually saw RR at LAX recently, and asked him about the situation ... but he stayed mum.

Play video content TMZSports.com

Rice, a game-breaking weapon on the field, has been in hot water off it. He served jail time in 2025 after pleading guilty to multiple felonies for his role in a multi-vehicle crash on a Dallas highway.

In that case, the NFL suspended Rice six games before he returned to play for Kansas City.

On a personal level, Rice has a new woman in his life, recently going IG official on Valentine's Day with Instagram model Rubi Rose.