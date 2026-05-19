Rashee Rice Ordered To 30 Days in Jail For Violating Probation, Tested Positive For THC

Rashee Rice is going to spend a chunk of his offseason behind bars -- the Kansas City Chiefs receiver was just ordered to serve 30 days in jail for violating the conditions of his probation in connection to his 2024 car crash.

According to online court records, Rice was placed in custody on Tuesday after his drug test came back positive for THC -- the main ingredient in marijuana.

He will be released on June 16.

As reporter Matt Foster noted, that means Rice will be absent from his team's OTAs and mandatory mini camp heading into the 2026 season.

While weed is all good with the NFL during the offseason, Rice agreed not to use marijuana as part of his five-year probation sentence after pleading guilty to collision involving serious bodily injury and racing on a highway causing bodily injury.

The crash occurred on March 30, 2024 ... when Rice was driving a 2020 Lamborghini Urus SUV at over 100 MPH, resulting in a multiple-car wreck.

Rice did not stay at the scene ... instead, he left on foot.