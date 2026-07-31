Rampage Jackson Chokes Out 'Jackass' Star Poopies In Brutal 'Sports Hurts' Clip

Rampage Jackson just put a Jackass alum to sleep ... and the Zzz inducing rear-naked choke was all captured on video!

The stunt was all part of an upcoming extreme reality series called Sports Hurts -- starring Poopies and YouTube creator Houston Jones -- as the guys experience some of the most painful moments in sports.

Cue Rampage, 'cause what hurts more than MMA?!

The clip starts with the guys FaceTiming another Jackass legend, Steve-O, who got to watch all the action as it unfolded in the ring.

"There's no other person I'd rather have choke me out than Mr. Rampage Jackson," Poopies tells the former UFC star, before he goes to work.

Seconds later, Poopies was unconscious. When he finally came to, his eyes darted around the room, clearly confused about what the hell just happened.

His reaction? "Holy s***!"

The MMA submission is only one out of a bunch of stunts that'll be featured on the show ... with a guest list that also includes Cam Newton, Kurt Angle, Ryan Sheckler, and more.