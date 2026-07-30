UEFA Boycotting FIFA Over World Cup Private Equity Plan

The Union of European Football Associations is drawing a line in the sand ... with all 55 of its members agreeing to boycott FIFA over a proposal to put the World Cup in the hands of private investors.

UEFA shared a strong statement on Thursday ... saying, "The World Cup cannot be treated as an investment product. It is one of football’s greatest sporting legacies. It has been built over generations by players, national teams and supporters across every continent. No part of it should ever be surrendered to private investors. The World Cup is not for sale."

FIFA president Gianni Infantino detailed the plan to raise $20 billion through the sale of a stake in the proposed FIFA Forward Enterprises, which would essentially operate the World Cup and influence future tournament plans.

The proposal is backed by Joshua Kushner (President Trump's son-in-law Jared's brother), and JPMorgan ... and there's a September 19 deadline on a decision.

UEFA is not only pissed about the proposal, but how it has seemingly developed behind closed doors without looping anyone in on it.

"This is not merely a profound failure of leadership, but an abdication of FIFA’s duty as the custodian of world football," the statement continued.

"National associations around the world are now presented with an ultimatum: accept the irreversible capture of football’s greatest competitions or bear the consequences. This is not a 'democratic decision', but governance by intimidation – an act of coercion unworthy of an institution entrusted with the stewardship of the global game."

UEFA said the proposed plan would permanently shift how soccer is governed ... with a focus on shareholders' interests over the game itself.

In a final mic-drop moment, UEFA said none of its teams will participate in FIFA events as long as the proposal exists -- and will only return once it is abandoned.