Erling Haaland Celebrates 26th Birthday, 'Life Has Changed Forever'

Everyone's favorite World Cup superstar is celebrating his 26th trip around the sun ... and Erling Haaland says he's feeling a ton of love on his birthday -- 'cause his life has changed forever!!

The Norwegian striker hopped on a yacht with his girlfriend, Isabel Haugseng Johansen, and friends this week ... and it was all in honor of the birthday boy.

There was plenty of good food, vibes, and some golf ... and Haaland even rocked a viking hat at one point. They then wound up at a day club, where the athlete was spotted jamming out at the DJ booth.

"Thanks everyone for the love😂❤️," Haaland said. "Life has changed forever! And I love it! Peace out."

His stunning partner also gave him a special social media shoutout ... to which he simply replied, "nice."

Haaland and Johansen have been together for years ... and welcomed their first kid together, a boy, back in 2024.

Haaland was already massive ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, but he stole the hearts of casual fans across the globe as his Norway squad made it to the quarterfinals of the tournament ... which ultimately ended in a 2-1 loss to England.

He soaked in all the culture as he could during his time in North America ... notably going on a shopping spree in Texas, where he ended up getting a stuffed raccoon.

Now, his focus is back on his duties with Manchester City ... with games slated for next month.